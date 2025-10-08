BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
ALEX JONES [3 of 4] Wednesday 10/8/25 • PATRICK BET-DAVID cont'd | PALISADES FIRE STARTER ARRESTED • Infowars
Ron Gibson Channel
Ron Gibson ChannelCheckmark Icon
4173 followers
695 views • 1 day ago

TOP DEMS CLAIM TRUMP IS DEPLOYING TROOPS TO CANCEL 2026 MIDTERMS, DHS HEAD NOEM FACES DOWN PORTLAND MAYOR & POLICE CHIEF, RUSSIA WARNS TRUMP NOT TO GIVE UKRAINE TOMAHAWKS, TEXT MESSAGES SHOW KIRK FEARED FOR HIS LIFE DAY BEFORE DEATH! MUST-WATCH/SHARE!

Alex Jones has full-spectrum coverage of breaking news and exclusive information the globalists DO NOT want you to hear!

Watch & share!


Keywords
current eventsnewsalex jonesinfowarspoliticsron gibson
