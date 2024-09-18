Jeremiah 5



20 Declare ye this to the house of Jacob, and publish it in Juda, saying:

21 Hear, O foolish people, and without understanding: who have eyes, and see not: and ears, and hear not.

22 Will not you then fear me, saith the Lord: and will you not repent at my presence? I have set the sand a bound for the sea, an everlasting ordinance, which it shall not pass over: and the waves thereof shall toss themselves, and shall not prevail: they shall swell, and shall not pass over it.

23 But the heart of this people is become hard of belief and provoking, they are revolted and gone away.

24 And they have not said in their heart: let us fear the Lord our God, who giveth us the early and the latter rain in due season: who preserveth for us the fullness of the yearly harvest.









