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Andy's Thoughts - Video 5
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0 view • April 20, 2021
Three main topics in this video the recent Supreme Court (SCOTUS) concerning President Trump's Twitter Account. What is up with Woke companies? Let's talk about the constitution.
I am trying to improve my videos with some technical effects. Let me know if you like them in the comments below.
Fair Use Disclaimer:
This video is for educational purposes. The video clip(s) shown within this video are used under the fair use act. I do not own the video(s). Trademarks are owned by the companies who trademarked them.
Link to the Alex Jones Video that General Flynn mentioned: https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.infowars.com%2Fposts%2Femergency-saturday-broadcast-world-shocked-by-spars-2025-2028-document%2F%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR1azWzvsku_Fxm3LXPBVApzXF9XgX9NLNa1q3KiUkBw-onrcBZHcHE0s6A&;h=AT2IjiDChJ1-99YzfcTCNVCjU9QOVvAprqpFVpnc67ibVSCUjh9ZeP6c4JBp1vWPMeYTc65uuzhULA5aSaqgu1m3nzk8BSpxSEpvlSvj9xjE4u8IzSkvUjWDkE8a7wA6fg&__tn__=R]-R&c[0]=AT1avz0pMjOWYd8o8qrartQ5uFkc_gBlM9sNbp3IFcEG4lp6Auw1utV3bIpXnT9uAOLqwjBTmB6G-xBfkOirjGeg8Gdkv0t4GnyNovzFiGUbTGvpYWhCg2LeCKqKvIVd_EUGBmp0hGwnqSkMkolzZKM-BxP5VS3aZlpwTn7xtsZjwipn9cXIeUZx6MEr98-Nw9uFcaQxqOv38OSx8csjHcxap-o
Follow me on my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/AndysThoughts
If you like what you see, please subscribe to my channel and hit the Thumbs up sign for the video.
I am trying to improve my videos with some technical effects. Let me know if you like them in the comments below.
Fair Use Disclaimer:
This video is for educational purposes. The video clip(s) shown within this video are used under the fair use act. I do not own the video(s). Trademarks are owned by the companies who trademarked them.
Link to the Alex Jones Video that General Flynn mentioned: https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.infowars.com%2Fposts%2Femergency-saturday-broadcast-world-shocked-by-spars-2025-2028-document%2F%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR1azWzvsku_Fxm3LXPBVApzXF9XgX9NLNa1q3KiUkBw-onrcBZHcHE0s6A&;h=AT2IjiDChJ1-99YzfcTCNVCjU9QOVvAprqpFVpnc67ibVSCUjh9ZeP6c4JBp1vWPMeYTc65uuzhULA5aSaqgu1m3nzk8BSpxSEpvlSvj9xjE4u8IzSkvUjWDkE8a7wA6fg&__tn__=R]-R&c[0]=AT1avz0pMjOWYd8o8qrartQ5uFkc_gBlM9sNbp3IFcEG4lp6Auw1utV3bIpXnT9uAOLqwjBTmB6G-xBfkOirjGeg8Gdkv0t4GnyNovzFiGUbTGvpYWhCg2LeCKqKvIVd_EUGBmp0hGwnqSkMkolzZKM-BxP5VS3aZlpwTn7xtsZjwipn9cXIeUZx6MEr98-Nw9uFcaQxqOv38OSx8csjHcxap-o
Follow me on my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/AndysThoughts
If you like what you see, please subscribe to my channel and hit the Thumbs up sign for the video.
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