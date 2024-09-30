BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mark Passio - De Facto Satanism
What is happening
122 views • 7 months ago

Mark Passio

131,182 views Dec 28, 2022

In this presentation, which was originally delivered at the Freedom Under Natural Law 2 virtual conference, Mark Passio lays out what it really means to be a Satanist in one’s deeds in his usual hard-hitting truth-telling style. Mark reviews the general tenets of the nefarious Satanic religion, then goes on to explain how Satanists can only control the masses of people by giving them a lower-level variation of their very own mind-set and ideologies. Mark describes the characteristics of the Satanic Mindset, a way of thinking in which most people have engaged, and even espoused in the modern day. Finally, Mark reveals the type of internal work that will be required for people to escape Satanic thought and action and reclaim power over their minds and lives.

Keywords
godcreationchristiancontrolorderchaosmark passiomoralitynatural lawactionbehavioregodoselfde facto satanism
