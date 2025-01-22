BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Carbon 60 - The Holistic Health Easy Button & Longevity Key
uThrive Labs
uThrive Labs
3 months ago

https://uthrivelabs.com/carbon-60.html

Carbon 60 is an absolute powerhouse in the world of holistic health supplements. Carbon 60 is a fullerene (enclosed carbon molecule), this one is comprised of 60 atoms arranged in the form of a soccer ball. Often referred to as buckminsterfullerene, bucky balls or simply C60 it won the Nobel Prize in 1996 following studies that showed it to have unparalleled benefits related to aging. Specifically, when administered to mice & rats in levels expected to kill them these rodents did not seem to age and would not die! C60 acts like a sponge for free radicals that left unchecked can cause stress & disease (generally: free radicals -> oxidative stress -> disease -> aging). Another benefit is C60 can GREATLY simplify your daily health routine thanks to its ability to compensate for deficiency, toxicity, and stress. Working quietly boosting your immune system and attacking free radicals C60 can even save you from issues that you might not know you have (including the big C)! In addition to the countless benefits of C60, our uncompromising blend is made with the most powerful oils including olive oil & black seed oil which have several health benefits in their own right. We then add lab tested lead-free turmeric for extra anti-oxidative immune boosting strength. Get your dose right, be consistent, and expect to start feeling much better!



Keywords
healthcancerimmune systemholisticolive oilturmericc60carbon 60antioxidantanti-inflammatoryperformanceanti-agingathleticsblack seed oilmitochondriaayurvedicglutathioneatp productionfree radical
