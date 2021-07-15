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7/8/2021 Mr. Bannon: Remember Miles Guo’s warning message to us that the CCP will be attempting, probably as summer ends and fall begins, to unleash coronavirus again in the US and Western countries. Whatever the CCP has been doing is not representative of the Chinese people.