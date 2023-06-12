Are Canadian Forest Fires Deliberately Set By The Liberal Party and Justin Trudeau?
We Have a FIRE FIGHTER who is an expert in forest fires joining us on The Kevin J. Johnston Show.
You WILL NOT BELIEVE What You Are Going To Hear!
Is Canada FINISHED? Find Out LIVE
Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 9PM EASTERN TIME
on
http://www.FreedomReport.ca
http://www.DLive.tv/KevinJJohnston
http://www.Facebook.com/TrueKevinJJohnston
http://www.Facebook.com/KevinJJohnston300
SHARE THIS! SPREAD THE WORD!
DO NOT MISS THIS SHOW!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.