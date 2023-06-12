Create New Account
Are Canadian Forest Fires Deliberately Set By The Liberal Party and Justin Trudeau?
KevinJJohnston
Published 21 hours ago
Are Canadian Forest Fires Deliberately Set By The Liberal Party and Justin Trudeau?


We Have a FIRE FIGHTER who is an expert in forest fires joining us on The Kevin J. Johnston Show.


You WILL NOT BELIEVE What You Are Going To Hear!


Is Canada FINISHED? Find Out LIVE

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 9PM EASTERN TIME


on


http://www.FreedomReport.ca

http://www.DLive.tv/KevinJJohnston

http://www.Facebook.com/TrueKevinJJohnston

http://www.Facebook.com/KevinJJohnston300


SHARE THIS! SPREAD THE WORD!


DO NOT MISS THIS SHOW!

Keywords
carboncanadafireforestburningfiremanquebecalbertaglobalwarmingkevinjjohnstonforestfiresforestfire

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
