BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Storming Islam’s third-holiest site with a full police escort - Ben-Gvir leads crowds of Jews
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1325 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
95 views • 1 day ago

Israeli NatSec Minister Ben-Gvir leads CROWDS of Jews into Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa Mosque

Storming Islam’s third-holiest site with a full police escort

A highly PROVOCATIVE move amid a fragile ceasefire

Video via Jerusalem's Wadi Hilweh Information Center

Adding:  I didn't want to post an execution, but here's a description: 

Hamas reportedly staging PUBLIC EXECUTIONS — 33 killed since the ceasefire began — Reuters

The group is said to be purging rivals to restore control over Gaza before Trump’s stabilization mission takes shape

Footage: Times Now

Adding:  🚨 Syria's president will meet Putin tomorrow — SANA

Syrian President for the transitional period, Ahmed Sharaa, will begin an official visit to Russia on Wednesday for talks with President Vladimir Putin.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy