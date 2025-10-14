Storming Islam’s third-holiest site with a full police escort - Ben-Gvir leads crowds of Jews

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli NatSec Minister Ben-Gvir leads CROWDS of Jews into Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa Mosque
Storming Islam’s third-holiest site with a full police escort
A highly PROVOCATIVE move amid a fragile ceasefire
Video via Jerusalem's Wadi Hilweh Information Center
Adding: I didn't want to post an execution, but here's a description:
Hamas reportedly staging PUBLIC EXECUTIONS — 33 killed since the ceasefire began — Reuters
The group is said to be purging rivals to restore control over Gaza before Trump’s stabilization mission takes shape
Footage: Times Now
Adding: 🚨 Syria's president will meet Putin tomorrow — SANA
Syrian President for the transitional period, Ahmed Sharaa, will begin an official visit to Russia on Wednesday for talks with President Vladimir Putin.