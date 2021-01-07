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BREAKING! Pennsylvania Senate DEMANDS DELAY of the Electoral College CERTIFICATION!
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1920 views • January 07, 2021
Dr. Turley on his podcast, reads and discusses an official letter from the Pennsylvania State Legislature sent to Mitch McConnell to delay the certification of the electors. They obviously committed treason, .... and ignored that request, plus others!
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---------------------------------------------
For more information see: Dr. Turley's UTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCsiAKRKcgzA_372WbXNBaw
✅YOU ARE INVITED to our TURLEY TALKERS NEW YEARS VIRTUAL CONFERENCE! Register for Saturday, January 9th, 2021 today and get our SPECIAL NEW YEARS DISCOUNT: https://conferences.turleytalks.com/n...
✅Or Get 60% OFF Our NEW YEARS VIRTUAL CONFERENCE by BECOMING A TURLEY TALKS INSIDERS CLUB MEMBER: https://insidersclub.turleytalks.com/...
————————————————————————
★★★ A NEW CONSERVATIVE AGE IS RISING ★★★
————————————————————————
►FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH CENSORSHIP! Subscribe to my Brand-New RUMBLE Channel here: https://rumble.com/c/DrSteveTurley
❤ WELCOME EVERYONE!!! ❤
It's WONDERFUL to have you HERE! I post two videos a day analyzing current events in light of conservative trends so you can live in the present in light of even better things to come!
⚑ SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE TO MY CHANNEL ⚑ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCsi...
————————————————————————
✉ LET'S KEEP IN TOUCH! ✉ Make sure to sign-up for our ✉ TURLEY TALKS Email NEWSLETTER ✉ here: https://www.turleytalks.com/subscribe
►Help us REACH #1 with our NEW PODCAST PROGRAM! Download your podcasts here https://www.turleytalks.com/en/podcas...
►Make sure to SUBSCRIBE to my new iHeart Radio podcast: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-tu...
►JOIN ME on our NEW PARLER PLATFORM: https://parler.com/profile/DrSteveTur...
►Make sure to LIKE by Facebook Page and get lots of articles on conservative trends: https://www.facebook.com/turleytalks
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