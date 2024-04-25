Create New Account
The Real Estate Show With Kevin J Johnston EPISODE 20 Panama Real Estate Q&A
KevinJJohnston
Published Yesterday

Learn everything you need to know about PANAMA and owning REAL ESTATE in PANAMA CITY!

Kevin J. Johnston joins his amazing crew in Panama City to talk about real estate in Panama. After just a few days in Panama, Kevin J Johnston is happier than he has ever been.

Panama City is an absolutely remarkable Place full of Commerce and cosmopolitan life! join us in learning how to get your hands on Panama residency and eventually citizenship by investing in this marvelous country.

THE REAL ESTATE SHOW is every Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time on www.freedomreport.ca

canadapanamarealtyrealtorrealestatecostaricasanjosebuyingahousehomesforsalecasabonitatucanresorts

