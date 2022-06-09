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6/8/2022 Miles Guo: The New Federal State of China will set up its Embassy to the United States in Washington D.C. and will establish the General Consulate in Manhattan. After the election of the House, both Republican Party and Democratic Party will legislate to take down the CCP and confiscate the assets of the CCP kleptocrats’ family members in the West