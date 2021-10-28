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Pam Bondi and Leo Terrell Join Sean Hannity on Fox News to Discuss The Mandates [28.10.2021]
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21 views • October 28, 2021
Lies, Lies, Lies.. All with NPM Speak also called Doublespeak and NewSpeak...
Project Veritas #MurphyMandates BOMBSHELL
5,641 views Oct 28, 2021
Project Veritas Action - 231K subscribers
https://youtu.be/uqS3eSRjbYI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEE8w-v6Gg4j3ze3oX-urEw
Project Veritas #MurphyMandates BOMBSHELL
5,641 views Oct 28, 2021
Project Veritas Action - 231K subscribers
https://youtu.be/uqS3eSRjbYI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEE8w-v6Gg4j3ze3oX-urEw
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