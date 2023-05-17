Fighting A WILDFIRE with my BARE HANDS! #RFB

#wildfire #mountainbike #forestfireGet all the gear I use and carry(most of the time) here: https://www.amazon.com/shop/jailbreak...
While riding my mountain Bike in Lynn Woods I discovered it was on fire and spreading, When I came to my First manmade bridge crossing I had to stop and figure out a way to keep the bridge from burning. So I used my bare hands. AND IT WORKED.
#forestfire #wildfire #mountainbike #trekrail #jailbreakoverlander
Music by Andrew Appliepie
/ @andrewapplepie
https://www.youtube.com/@AndrewApplepie/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
JailBreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/@jailbreakoverlander/videos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.