Fighting A WILDFIRE with my BARE HANDS! #RFB
Alex Hammer
Published Yesterday |

 #wildfire #mountainbike #forestfireGet all the gear I use and carry(most of the time) here: https://www.amazon.com/shop/jailbreak...

While riding my mountain Bike in Lynn Woods I discovered it was on fire and spreading, When I came to my First manmade bridge crossing I had to stop and figure out a way to keep the bridge from burning. So I used my bare hands. AND IT WORKED.

#forestfire #wildfire #mountainbike #trekrail #jailbreakoverlander

Music by Andrew Appliepie

 / @andrewapplepie

https://www.youtube.com/@AndrewApplepie/videos


Shared from and subscribe to:

JailBreak Overlander

https://www.youtube.com/@jailbreakoverlander/videos

preppingsurvivalfood shortagesnaturephotographyoutdoorscampingwildlifefamineowlsoff roadbushcraftbugging outmountain biking4 wheel driving

