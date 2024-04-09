Create New Account
How Safe Is Your Drinking Water?
Compassion With Kim
Book Signing at Spring Craft & Vendor Show behind the chutes of Cowboy Church. This event, hosted by Cowboy Church, is raising money for their youth camp this summer. 10401 N. US-287, Amarillo, TX 79108, tomorrow at 11 AM CDT – 4 PM CDT Signed books by both authors will be $20 each.

Courtney's Healing Journey https://bookshop.org/books/courtney-s-healing-journey-candida-overgrowth-vaccine-injury-heavy-metals-poisoning-and-her-path-to-victory/9780578822051?aid=8732&listref=new-releases-6355c934-7b13-4482-b4cc-ee454f7a1fa7

https://www.ewg.org

https://www.cell.com/heliyon/fulltext/S2405-8440(19)35974-2?_returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Flinkinghub.elsevier.com%2Fretrieve%2Fpii%2FS2405844019359742%3Fshowall%3Dtrue

https://www.epa.gov/sdwa

https://www.epa.gov/sdwa/background-drinking-water-standards-safe-drinking-water-act-sdwa

https://www.ewg.org/tapwater/state-of-american-drinking-water.php

http://waterpollutionfilters.com/kangen-water-FAQs.htm

waterbook signingcourtneys healing journey

