Communication Using Reconfigurable Intelligent Surfaces: Fundamentals and Recent Insights

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=nRwqCPhpu0s

.









.

If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏 https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1975969543278534769?t=mITVlkSOuv7GlkCnL_UVjw&s=19





Consent not required FDA consent Cognitive https://rumble.com/v701bm6-consent-not-required-fda-consent-cognitive.html

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1973333037845975472?t=a_KgSyaSuhksPra23O64mg&s=19





@7SEES_ What is 6G and the IEEE? w/ Shawn Nonvaxer420 (Psinergist)

https://rumble.com/v6zpa3y-7sees-what-is-6g-and-the-ieee-w-shawn-nonvaxer420-psinergist.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_v

.

2012 FCC M-BAN/WBAN DEPLOYMENT - 2021 Towards 6G Wireless Communication Networks M-BAN/WBAN - Vision, Enabling Technologies Paradigm Shifts IEEE COMSOC

https://rumble.com/v6zf4ue-422289734.html

.

.

6G IS YOUR BODY WITH BILLION$ IN MARKETSHARE, STANDARDIZATION & POLICIES ALREADY DEPLOYED! WHAT AREN'T YOU UNDERSTANDING?

https://rumble.com/v6zcfxa-422164126.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_v

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1978466822660792518?t=PQYzoNF3RLSua7PTRZww2w&s=19





Health

Blood goes wireless

Practical scaling of molecular networks.

ByDr. Prajakta Banik

Published:

November 27, 2023 https://www.techexplorist.com/blood-goes-wireless/77734/

￼￼

.

NASA: https://x.com/Eleventhstar1/status/1877157378849710207?t=ZvpoMu1fgj2F7q0ICMeUEw&s=19





Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Device Structures:

Background, Fabrication Ecosystem, Relevance to Space Systems Applications, and Discussion

of Related Radiation Effects





“Intergrated photonics biosensors for wearable health monitoring systems”

https://search.brave.com/search?q=Photonic+Integrated+Circuit+%28PIC%29+Device+Structures%3A+Background%2C+Fabrication+Ecosystem%2C+Relevance+to+Space+Systems+Applications%2C+and+Discussion+of+Related+Radiation+Effects&source=web&summary=1&conversation=25b905aa5c1ced3256da89

￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1977774882344538392?t=IGHCBDVnr5vzRwJ6B0qoRQ&s=19





Sabrina Wallace: Thz Persuasion ~IEEE THZ symposiums & definitions https://rumble.com/v708zrq-thz-persuasion-ieee-thz-symposiums-and-definitions.html

.

Introduction To Terahertz (THz) IEEE https://rumble.com/v7095ks-423690364.html

￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1972477357148848360?t=PsJ9q6aplngwit_Dt2HdAQ&s=19





Starmer: 'You will not be able to work in the United Kingdom if you do not have digital ID' 'It's as simple as that' https://rumble.com/v6zluoa-starmer-you-will-not-be-able-to-work-in-the-united-kingdom-if-you-do-not-ha.html

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1972434609435738236?t=dZTu3xjy9uIoyYz-cDCbzQ&s=19





21st century eugenics & Transhumanism Agenda. From 2002...