Trump's Deepstate Takedown: Eliminating the Narco-Terror Threat | News Behind the News
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
62 followers
64 views • 1 day ago

 In this episode of The News Behind the News, host Sean Morgan exposes President Trump's intensified campaign against narco-terror regimes in Mexico and Venezuela. Discover how U.S. military operations target cartel strongholds, including airstrikes on drug labs and a recent kinetic strike that neutralized a fentanyl-laden boat from Venezuela, eliminating 11 Tren de Aragua members.

Explore the irregular warfare tactics disrupting cartel smuggling via tunnels, drones, and human networks. Learn about naval deployments in the Caribbean, cartel-driven assassinations during Mexico's deadly 2024 elections, and the infiltration of gangs like MS-13 and Tren de Aragua into American cities such as Aurora, Colorado.


Trump's strategy includes forceful deportations to El Salvador's mega-prison under a new agreement, federalizing law enforcement in D.C., and expanding operations to Chicago and New York to dismantle criminal networks. Morgan reveals ties between these narcoterrorists, deep state funding, and political figures who have shielded gang members amid human trafficking scandals.



mexico cartelsfentanyl traffickingtrump narcoterror campaignvenezuela drug tradeus military airstrikestren de ara
