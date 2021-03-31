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Event201, προ-κόβιντ προφητείες, Κράτη-Εταιρείες-Επιστήμονες και ηθική.
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30 views • March 31, 2021
Το event201 είναι μια προσομοίωση της συνθήκης μιας πανδημίας 2 μήνες πριν ξεσπάσει ο Κό-Βιν.τ. Συζητήθηκαν οι πρακτικές που τώρα εφαρμόζονται, συντήρηση των παγκόσμιων εταιρειών και κατάχρηση εξουσίας.
Οι παγκόσμιες εταιρείες έγιναν πλουσιότερες κατά μεγάλα ποσοστά μέσα στην πανδημία.
"Το μεγαλύτερο ψυχολογικό πείραμα"
Φίμωση της επιστήμης.
Οι παγκόσμιες εταιρείες έγιναν πλουσιότερες κατά μεγάλα ποσοστά μέσα στην πανδημία.
"Το μεγαλύτερο ψυχολογικό πείραμα"
Φίμωση της επιστήμης.
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