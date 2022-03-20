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Biden’s Biggest FAIL Ever: Look What Record He Broke Now
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151 views • March 20, 2022
Spencer Brown from Townhall reports, The latest data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that prices upstream from consumers continue to surge higher at record-setting levels, putting more pressure on American companies and manufacturers.
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