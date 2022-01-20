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1/18/2021 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Weijian Shan’s entire family are the CCP spies, and Shan’s children are helping him with money laundering and committing crimes. Ian Zheng is a nice person who is rarely seen in the fund industry