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Pam Popper - Full Interview
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170 views • January 14, 2021
Planet Lockdown, December 30, 2020
In this interview with Pam Popper at her office in Columbus Ohio she discusses the state of public health and the situation we find ourselves in. She goes over the efforts she is engaged in to Make Americans Free Again.
This interview was done as apart of the full length documentary. We are releasing the full interview for the betterment of public understanding of the situation.
The full film, when released, will be available at https://www.PlanetLockdownFilm.com
Sign up to receive notification of the release of the full length film and full interviews by clicking here:
https://aw6dcc5.aweb.page/p/28c34ce9-88a2-41f6-be0f-4bd7c1c2d3e2
Make a donation to fund more videos like this:
gf.me/u/zdqxz7
Pam Popper is the founder and President of Wellness Forum Health. The company offers educational programs to both consumers and providers that facilitate informed medical decision-making, diet and lifestyle intervention, and improved long-term health outcomes. Through its own network of providers, Wellness Forum Health offers direct-to-consumer healthcare services.
Truth Matters
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9JTMdUdkgCTSLgea072tWg/
In this interview with Pam Popper at her office in Columbus Ohio she discusses the state of public health and the situation we find ourselves in. She goes over the efforts she is engaged in to Make Americans Free Again.
This interview was done as apart of the full length documentary. We are releasing the full interview for the betterment of public understanding of the situation.
The full film, when released, will be available at https://www.PlanetLockdownFilm.com
Sign up to receive notification of the release of the full length film and full interviews by clicking here:
https://aw6dcc5.aweb.page/p/28c34ce9-88a2-41f6-be0f-4bd7c1c2d3e2
Make a donation to fund more videos like this:
gf.me/u/zdqxz7
Pam Popper is the founder and President of Wellness Forum Health. The company offers educational programs to both consumers and providers that facilitate informed medical decision-making, diet and lifestyle intervention, and improved long-term health outcomes. Through its own network of providers, Wellness Forum Health offers direct-to-consumer healthcare services.
Truth Matters
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9JTMdUdkgCTSLgea072tWg/
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