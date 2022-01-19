Jim Stone's comments, "Boris Johnson just removed ALL COVID MEASURES IN BRITAIN

Masks, work from home, and Covid passports are GONE.

THE BACKLASH HAS HIT.

DO NOT GIVE FORGIVENESS. All of these people should be cast out of office, stripped of their posessions, made handicapped and be forced to beg on the streets for the rest of their lives. ALL OF THEM. If people don't have the will to just get rid of them, AT LEAST DO THAT. FACT: Britain only has 60 percent of it's population SINGLE JABBED regardless of what they claim. The inflated numbers were only presented to pressure those saying no by making them "look like freaks". The same is true in the United States. A while ago I posted the city by city stats and when added up, a LOT of brits said NO. And who would they be?? The salt of the earth, that's who. The ones the government is afraid of. Though the vax nailed quite a few good people, those who predominantly remain are the ones who actually work and are capable, the ones who are not dead weight. And there are too many of them remaining 100 percent intact for the government to not be VERY afraid. Watch for: "We were wrong." "We told everyone the shots were experimental" "We did not know this would happen" "Don't blame us for the disaster" AND MOST IMPORTANTLY: PLEASE TRUST US AND SUPPORT US WHEN WE COME AT YOU WITH THE NEXT LOAD OF BULLSHIT, WE DESERVE TO BE IN POWER, THIS WAS ALL HONEST ERROR. That is how they are going to play this, bank on it!!! Now watch Billy Boy release smallpox. For as long as these bastards are not dragged through the streets and lynched, they are going to keep coming at everyone like a single objective attack droid. They have one mission and one mode: Reduce the population to 500 million and rule with a communist iron fist. If they stay in power, that is exactly what we will eventually get. They probably made it half way there already this time around."