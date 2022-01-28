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Klaus Schwab's Social Contract: Vaccinate, Dominate, Crush & Exterminate "Useless Eaters"
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30 views • January 28, 2022
The World Economic Forum, held yearly in Davos, Switzerland, has become an infamous gathering where the elite meet to plan the future of humanity.
Recently, that planning seems to have had an overconcentration on depopulation, pandemic tyranny with vaccine passports and mandatory shots, and a new industrial revolution where no one works and the robots slowly supplant our roles in society. Deanna Lorraine joins us to tell us all about the Illuminati Convention.
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Recently, that planning seems to have had an overconcentration on depopulation, pandemic tyranny with vaccine passports and mandatory shots, and a new industrial revolution where no one works and the robots slowly supplant our roles in society. Deanna Lorraine joins us to tell us all about the Illuminati Convention.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: https://linktr.ee/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
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