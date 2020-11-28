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Leftist Heads EXPLODE as Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize- Way to GO!
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29 views • November 28, 2020
Democratic Heads explode, as the leftist tale of Trump being a Nazi unwind. Peace in the Middle East Seems more likely, as the Trump administration UAE Israel peace accord Makes other Arab countries more likely to follow suit. In addition to with drawing troops And not starting any new war, a first amongst modern day presidents, Donald Trump was nominated for the Nobel peace prize, and deserves it soundly. Of course, the left can't help themselves in decrying this injustice.
When Donald Trump wins the noble, their heads will positively explode.
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
#trumpnobel #nobelpeaceprize #trumpnominated
When Donald Trump wins the noble, their heads will positively explode.
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
#trumpnobel #nobelpeaceprize #trumpnominated
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