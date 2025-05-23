Empowering Women in High-Stress Careers: Overcoming Burnout & Reclaiming Health, Crystal Robins

Get ready for an inspiring conversation with a true trailblazer in holistic healing. Crystal Robinson is a National Board-Certified Health and Wellness Coach and the founder of Crystal Moon Holistic Healing. Crystal’s mission is to simplify wellness by integrating the mind, body, and spirit, but her path to this transformative work is one filled with resilience and personal transformation.





What makes this episode even more exciting is the connection Crystal and I share—we both come from STEM backgrounds, with her having served as a VP of Mechanical Engineering before making the courageous leap into holistic health coaching. Through her own experiences overcoming PTSD from medical traumas and navigating mental health challenges, Crystal discovered the power of healing and turned it into a fulfilling career.





Join us as we dive into her story, her holistic approach to wellness, and how she helps others reclaim their health and happiness through mindfulness, nutrition, and soul-centered coaching. You won’t want to miss the wisdom Crystal shares today!





Check Out Her Book: The Change: Insights into Self-Empowerment, Volume 22

https://shop.ingramspark.com/b/084?pa...





Connect with Crystal:

Website: https://www.crystalmoonholistichealin...

Instagram: / crystalmoonhealing

Facebook: / crystalmoonholistichealing

LinkedIn: / crystalrobinson













​May the Creator continually grant you and your loved ones complete, holistic health & healing of mind🧠, body💪, and spirit🌟.





May He use YOU to become an instrument of that health and healing.





Shalom,

Mayim Vega | Founder of Arukah.com - the Holistic Life Academy





