A dream from my lovely Jesus of the end times in which things are not always the obvious.Jeremiah 31:33 But this shall be the covenant that I will make with the house of Israel; After those days, saith the Lord, I will put my law in their inward parts, and write it in their hearts; and will be their God, and they shall be my people.

Ministry Website:

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com

Mailing address: PO Box 5133, Cleveland Tn.37320

For Prayer email:

[email protected]

Donate Link:

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis

Free eBooks Download:

https://books.bookfunnel.com/propheticdreamsvisionswords

Social Platforms:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/519796479883024

Telegram: https://t.me/+GvNUjmyj38EzODlh

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e

Main YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

2nd backup YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCstNYV51inYVJq3VQuXmw-Q

The Jump: https://plm4.app.link/QianoJwGkxb

Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/

Brighteon Channel:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell

Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271