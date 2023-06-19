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A dream from my lovely Jesus of the end times in which things are not always the obvious.Jeremiah 31:33 But this shall be the covenant that I will make with the house of Israel; After those days, saith the Lord, I will put my law in their inward parts, and write it in their hearts; and will be their God, and they shall be my people.
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