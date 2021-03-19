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"Peter Brock TM" driver is aka Wayne Gardiner rider
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50 views • March 19, 2021
The professional driver/rider in broadcast movie files is known both as "Wayne Gardiner" and as "Peter Brock". Same partner, same ears. Alot of oil is needed for motorsports and who owns most of that?
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