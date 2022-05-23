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Back To The Russia Ukraine War Frontline Villages (As Promised) [English Subtitles]
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100 views • May 23, 2022
Patrick Lancaster. May 22, 2022 [English subtitles]
We Went Back To The Russia Ukraine War Frontline Village (As Promised) where we came under shelling days ago. We had met 2 families with six children. We promised them we would come back to help them. We have returned and did not only help them but more families aswell.
#RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine
Report by Patrick Lancaster
US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist.
Over the 8 years of the Ukraine War I made more video reports in anti-Ukraine Government controlled territory than any other western journalist. All so covered the Armenian Azerbaijan war reaching over 8 million on his youtube channel with his reports there
I show what the western media will not show you.
Patrick Is only funded by his viewers so please donate to help him continue his work
PLEASE SUPPORT MY JOURNALISM ON https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday
Or via crypto:
BTC: bc1q9jche7a0h3kam7tp7rd7qu6m5n606dp54a0c28
ETH: 0xe159d66190E5C51F2a13F49E2b17808f36CC02AD
SOL: HJPrko54odD14CuqtdQsoqrmZJBU3hs1Tf9QuUN4j3ke
XMR: 43mooJfwFkqVoepUW6V9gk79kTTvoUhaqGBRe18ktzW9DH6RTNDybykNhquTYtEk8WjfkjbHf8nUvZ1QbqDAsQmX4Ltxfvk
DOGE: DHAwcZU4AZbivkW2ynHSfPnMV4KHP2b3NA
You can find My reports on Youtube and other social media:
https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLanc...
https://www.facebook.com/Plnewstoday
https://twitter.com/PLnewstoday
https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday
Patrick Is only funded by his viewers so please donate to help him continue his work
PLEASE SUPPORT MY JOURNALISM ON https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday
Я независимый журналист, финансируемый только за счет пожертвований моих зрителей.
Вы можете поддержать мою работу через Сбербанк, номер карты 4817760356637581
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtJMMnqTChQ
We Went Back To The Russia Ukraine War Frontline Village (As Promised) where we came under shelling days ago. We had met 2 families with six children. We promised them we would come back to help them. We have returned and did not only help them but more families aswell.
#RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine
Report by Patrick Lancaster
US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist.
Over the 8 years of the Ukraine War I made more video reports in anti-Ukraine Government controlled territory than any other western journalist. All so covered the Armenian Azerbaijan war reaching over 8 million on his youtube channel with his reports there
I show what the western media will not show you.
Patrick Is only funded by his viewers so please donate to help him continue his work
PLEASE SUPPORT MY JOURNALISM ON https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday
Or via crypto:
BTC: bc1q9jche7a0h3kam7tp7rd7qu6m5n606dp54a0c28
ETH: 0xe159d66190E5C51F2a13F49E2b17808f36CC02AD
SOL: HJPrko54odD14CuqtdQsoqrmZJBU3hs1Tf9QuUN4j3ke
XMR: 43mooJfwFkqVoepUW6V9gk79kTTvoUhaqGBRe18ktzW9DH6RTNDybykNhquTYtEk8WjfkjbHf8nUvZ1QbqDAsQmX4Ltxfvk
DOGE: DHAwcZU4AZbivkW2ynHSfPnMV4KHP2b3NA
You can find My reports on Youtube and other social media:
https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLanc...
https://www.facebook.com/Plnewstoday
https://twitter.com/PLnewstoday
https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday
Patrick Is only funded by his viewers so please donate to help him continue his work
PLEASE SUPPORT MY JOURNALISM ON https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday
Я независимый журналист, финансируемый только за счет пожертвований моих зрителей.
Вы можете поддержать мою работу через Сбербанк, номер карты 4817760356637581
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtJMMnqTChQ
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