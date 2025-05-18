BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NSW Origin Team 2025 REVEALED | Mitchell Moses IN, Haas Injury Worry | State of Origin Game 1 Upadate
NSW Origin Team 2025 REVEALED | Mitchell Moses IN, Haas Injury Worry | State of Origin Game 1 Upadate

NSW has officially revealed its 2025 State of Origin Game 1 squad—and there are some major surprises! Mitchell Moses beats out Jarome Luai for the five-eighth spot, while Payne Haas faces injury concerns. Max King earns his debut, Latrell Mitchell returns, and Dylan Edwards gets the No. 1 jersey. Find out who made the cut and what this means for Game 1 at Suncorp Stadium.


#NSWBlues #StateOfOrigin #NRL2025 #MitchellMoses #PayneHaas #Origin2025 #NSWOriginTeam #NewsPlusGlobe #RugbyLeague #LatrellMitchell

originnrl 2025state of originstate of origin 20252025 origin2025 state of origin2024 originorigin 2025origin game iorigin game iiiorigin 2025 lineup2023 origin2025 nrlwnrl state of origin 2025origin 2025 predictions2024 state of originorigin game iistate of origin 2025 predictions2025 nrl premiersh
