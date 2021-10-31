FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: 1 Chronicles 29:9-13, 20211031

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:Sunday, October 31, 2021: 1 Chronicles 29:9-13O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for uniting me with Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ by His substitutionary death on Calvary’s Cross in order to pay for my sins.O ADONAI, my YAHWEH, please sanctify and consecrate me today. When King David assembled his officials and encouraged them to consecrate themselves, Your Holy Scriptures record that:9 Then the people rejoiced, for they had offered willingly, because with a loyal heart they had offered willingly to You the LORD; and King David also rejoiced greatly.10 Therefore David blessed You the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, our EL-SHADDAI, before all the assembly; and David said:Blessed are You, LORD GOD of Israel, our Father, forever and ever.11 Yours, O LORD, is the Greatness, the Power and the Glory, the Victory and the Majesty; for all that is in Heaven and in earth is Yours; Yours is the Kingdom, O JEHOVAH EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD, and You are exalted as Head over all.12 Both riches and honor come from You, and You reign over all. In Your Hand is Power and Might; in Your Hand it is to make great and to give strength to all.13 Now therefore, our JEHOVAH-JIREH, the LORD GOD our PROVIDER, we thank You and praise Your Glorious Name.Merciful Father, please grant me Your Holy Spirit’s wisdom to live a holy and obedient life as a Saint, and to offer my resources willingly to You with daily thanksgiving sacrifices. Thank You for answering my prayers in the Precious Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (1 Chronicles 29:9-13 personalized NKJV)* * * *.