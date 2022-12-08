Dr. Jane Ruby Show





Dec 7, 2022





On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show exposes the truth about tainted blood from the jabbed making blood transfusions a new form of the bioweapon. Because of this issue, 4 month-old Baby Will has been ordered by a New Zealand judge to be taken from parents, giving temporary custody to the hospital to prepare for a surgery requiring back up blood units, forcing the baby to be infected with the C19 bioweapon This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.





MyPillow.com (Promo Code: Ruby)





Filterssuck.com (Promo Code RUBY for 10% off and free shipping)





The Tower Garden: Drjaneruby.towergarden.com





Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca





Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol: Zstacklife.com (Promo Code: Ruby)





For YOUR Life Transformation: www.Rubysuperfoods.com





Protect Your Retirement Savings: https://link.goldco.com/djr





Cocoa Bliss!! https://shop.earthechofoods.com/dr-jane





Magnesium Breakthrough: magbreakthrough.com/ruby





CardioMiracle: MyPowerHeart.com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1zgz1e-live-7pm-jabbed-blood-transfusions-are-murder-weapons.html



