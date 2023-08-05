ESPN reporter and son suffer vax induced CLOTS and MYOCARDITIS

My son Zak is in the hospital and wanted me to send this note out. I just wanted to add how much we appreciate so many people reaching out concerned about his well being. He has a long journey ahead of him: “I have had a bit of a setback these past couple of weeks. Not feeling right. Culminated with tests results this past Friday that forced me into the hospital. I have some of the best cardiologists looking after me, and I am beyond appreciative. We are doing a number of tests and conjuring a plan to ensure that I will be able to be back to feeling normal again. I appreciate the overwhelming support over the past couple of days. I am feeling good and hope to be out of the hospital soon.”
If you’d like to send him a message he’s at @zak_herbstreit
https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/CtuZxWGpit3/
###
https://twitter.com/KirkHerbstreit/status/1518702998578466816?s=20&t=WX9rG8Cz_9EquuJ_qHU0kw
https://archive.fo/UHzgo
https://web.archive.org/save/https://news.osu.edu/ohio-state-announces-vaccination-requirement/
https://video.twimg.com/ext_tw_video/1671933525673775104/pu/vid/1280x720/jG1p5MTj5bBJmJJM.mp4?tag=12
https://twitter.com/KirkHerbstreit/status/1671232835347271681?s=20
https://www.10tvDOTcom/article/sports/football/ohio-state-football/ohio-state-te-zak-herbstreit-faces-3-4-month-recovery-due-to-heart-issues/530-6e820281-69d6-4274-b4ed-2c71870171b2
https://www.clevelandDOTcom/osu/2023/06/kirk-herbstreit-advocates-for-heart-testing-after-illness-of-his-ohio-state-football-player-son.html
https://video.twimg.com/ext_tw_video/1518702901451005952/pu/vid/720x900/LA9OgdnsWVnJKl8t.mp4?tag=12
Mirrored - bootcamp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.