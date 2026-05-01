Iran LEGO short video: In Honor of Ryan Grim

Video description from 🆔 Explosivemedia

"I think we should be sanctioning Israel. I think it should be criminal for an American media company to take money from the ministry of foreign affairs cause i think they should be under sanctions for what they did in Gaza"

In honor of Ryan Grim.

The world is proud of you🫡❤️

🆔 @explosivemedia

(🆔 Explosivemedia, also posted the original of Ryan Grim saying this... I'm only showing the LEGO version) Cynthia

More: Ryan Grim then posted the video on X this afternoon, with this reply:

The fact that I already look like a Lego character made this pretty easy I imagine.

https://x.com/ryangrim/status/2050293093568516525





