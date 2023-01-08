Things Are Cooking Off In Brazil 01.08.23

It seems like the Democracy they want isn't the Democracy they're getting. As the people rise up against the " most free, fair and secure" elections ever in favor of the defeated populist Jair Bolsonaro. They have seized the capitol of Brasilia and taken the Congressional house as well as the Presidential Palace. Lula has fled to Sao Paulo with his security much as Trump did during the 5/26 attack on the White house. News is spotty at the moment but I'll be posting to Minds.com as well as Gab.com under the handle huhwhtfkr.

