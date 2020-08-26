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White Farmers Slaughtered in South Africa | Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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50 views • August 26, 2020
MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3996/white-farmers-slaughtered-in-south-africa-lauren-southern-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3996-white-farmers-slaughtered-in-south-africa-lauren-southern-and-stefan-molyneux

Lauren Southern is an independent journalist and the author of "Barbarians: How the Baby Boomers, Immigration and Islam Screwed My Generation." Order "Barbarians: How the Baby Boomers, Immigration and Islam Screwed My Generation" now: http://www.fdrurl.com/lauren-southern

Farmlands Documentary: https://laurensouthern.net/farmlands
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCla6APLHX6W3FeNLc8PYuvg
Twitter: http://twitter.com/lauren_southern
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/lauren.southern.589

South Africa's Farm Murders: Jeanine's Story
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TcNtdHOPfMM

South Africa - Why White People?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f4cC3x5GUl8

The Reality of South African Farm Murders
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WCLJRVbaMyQ

South Africans Live in a Dangerous Gated World
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MEDIeBUAEVk

South African Wives are Living in Constant Fear
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IMOmQJCtTek

Land or Death: Mandela's Failed Rainbow Nation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k8-G9hMY-qk

Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate

Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com

Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
islamafricagenerationstefan molyneuxfreedomainimmmigration
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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