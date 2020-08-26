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White Farmers Slaughtered in South Africa | Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux
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50 views • August 26, 2020
MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3996/white-farmers-slaughtered-in-south-africa-lauren-southern-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3996-white-farmers-slaughtered-in-south-africa-lauren-southern-and-stefan-molyneux
Lauren Southern is an independent journalist and the author of "Barbarians: How the Baby Boomers, Immigration and Islam Screwed My Generation." Order "Barbarians: How the Baby Boomers, Immigration and Islam Screwed My Generation" now: http://www.fdrurl.com/lauren-southern
Farmlands Documentary: https://laurensouthern.net/farmlands
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCla6APLHX6W3FeNLc8PYuvg
Twitter: http://twitter.com/lauren_southern
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/lauren.southern.589
South Africa's Farm Murders: Jeanine's Story
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TcNtdHOPfMM
South Africa - Why White People?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f4cC3x5GUl8
The Reality of South African Farm Murders
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WCLJRVbaMyQ
South Africans Live in a Dangerous Gated World
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MEDIeBUAEVk
South African Wives are Living in Constant Fear
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IMOmQJCtTek
Land or Death: Mandela's Failed Rainbow Nation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k8-G9hMY-qk
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3996-white-farmers-slaughtered-in-south-africa-lauren-southern-and-stefan-molyneux
Lauren Southern is an independent journalist and the author of "Barbarians: How the Baby Boomers, Immigration and Islam Screwed My Generation." Order "Barbarians: How the Baby Boomers, Immigration and Islam Screwed My Generation" now: http://www.fdrurl.com/lauren-southern
Farmlands Documentary: https://laurensouthern.net/farmlands
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCla6APLHX6W3FeNLc8PYuvg
Twitter: http://twitter.com/lauren_southern
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/lauren.southern.589
South Africa's Farm Murders: Jeanine's Story
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TcNtdHOPfMM
South Africa - Why White People?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f4cC3x5GUl8
The Reality of South African Farm Murders
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WCLJRVbaMyQ
South Africans Live in a Dangerous Gated World
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MEDIeBUAEVk
South African Wives are Living in Constant Fear
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IMOmQJCtTek
Land or Death: Mandela's Failed Rainbow Nation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k8-G9hMY-qk
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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