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Can A Person with No Symptoms Spread Covid-19? Get Facts-inated
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232 views • August 26, 2021
Can A Person with No Symptoms Spread Covid-19?
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/can-a-person-with-no-symptoms-spread-covid-19/
Former Pfizer VP, Dr. Micheal Yeadon, explains why it is extremely rare for people with no symptoms to spread Covid-19.
Get the Science:
-pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33315116/
-virologyj.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12985-021-01609-w
Get the Full Interview:
thehighwire.com/videos/pfizer-vp-the-thing-to-be-terrified-of-is-your-government/
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/can-a-person-with-no-symptoms-spread-covid-19/
Former Pfizer VP, Dr. Micheal Yeadon, explains why it is extremely rare for people with no symptoms to spread Covid-19.
Get the Science:
-pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33315116/
-virologyj.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12985-021-01609-w
Get the Full Interview:
thehighwire.com/videos/pfizer-vp-the-thing-to-be-terrified-of-is-your-government/
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