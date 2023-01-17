https://gettr.com/post/p258gdr880b

2023.01.16 Recently, some of the world's leading media have begun to reveal the probScientists have begun to speak out publicly. Is this a sign of the beginning of virus traceability and vaccine accountability? If money is no longer decentralized. In addition to your taxes, it will take your life, and your freedom. That's why digital monetization, digitization of money, and the blockchain of digital currency cannot be stopped.

最近世界一些著名媒体开始陆续披露有关中共病毒，疫苗方面的问题。这是病毒溯源，疫苗追责开始信号吗？货币如果不再去中心化，除了要你的税，还要你的命，还要你的自由。所以说数字货币化，货币数字化，数字货币区块链化，没有人挡得住。



