ICAN DEMANDS ANSWERS ABOUT VACCINES AND THEIR IMPACT ON REPRODUCTION

After uncovering the Covid-19 vaccine trials specifically banned participants from getting pregnant or donating sperm during the trial, ICAN’s legal team sent a formal letter to the CDC this week seeking evidence as to how they concluded it was safe to recommend to pregnant women.
#ICAN #CovidVaccineTrial #CDC
POSTED: November 11, 2022
