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Study: 82% Miscarriages For COVID-19 Vaccinated Pregnant Women
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4 views • July 09, 2021
A bombshell discovery has revealed highly questionable data manipulation, exposing an alarming and potentially life-threatening effect in COVID vaccines and pregnant women. A medical study from New England Journal of Medicine shows a 82% miscarriage rate for pregnant women vaccinated with the COVID-19 experimental mRNA gene therapy "vaccines" in the first 2 trimesters (20 weeks). The problem is that NEJM actually tried to hide it, FOOLING THE WORLD into thinking these products are safe for pregnant women. How many babies have been lost due to this complete and total lie with statistics? Who knows. This video follows with 500+ miscarriages. For over 4 hours and 20 minutes we get to hear the stories from vaccinated women who lost their child to these experimental products.
Thanks to Tim Truth at http://timtruth.com and the team at http://thehighwire.com for providing this information.
Tim Truth Brighteon channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/timtruth
Sources:
SHOCKING: Medical Study Shows 82% Miscarriage Rate For Pregnant Women mRNA Vaxxed In First 2 Trimesters NEJM
https://www.brighteon.com/d1699312-19a0-426f-aeb9-187859b165a6
ARE COVID VACCINES TRIGGERING MISCARRIAGES?
https://thehighwire.com/videos/are-covid-vaccines-triggering-miscarriages/
PREGNANCY LOSS After Covid Vaccine, Many Reports In VAERS: 500+ Miscarriages & Stillbirths
https://www.brighteon.com/c3320b70-4651-4891-a56c-7baf42ffe8e8
Thanks to Tim Truth at http://timtruth.com and the team at http://thehighwire.com for providing this information.
Tim Truth Brighteon channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/timtruth
Sources:
SHOCKING: Medical Study Shows 82% Miscarriage Rate For Pregnant Women mRNA Vaxxed In First 2 Trimesters NEJM
https://www.brighteon.com/d1699312-19a0-426f-aeb9-187859b165a6
ARE COVID VACCINES TRIGGERING MISCARRIAGES?
https://thehighwire.com/videos/are-covid-vaccines-triggering-miscarriages/
PREGNANCY LOSS After Covid Vaccine, Many Reports In VAERS: 500+ Miscarriages & Stillbirths
https://www.brighteon.com/c3320b70-4651-4891-a56c-7baf42ffe8e8
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