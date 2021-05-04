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Abnormal menstrual bleeding after Pfizer covid vaccine (Macedonian subtitles)
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200 views • May 04, 2021
Неколку израелски жени пријавиле неправилни менструации и абнормално крварење откако примиле вакцина на Фајзер против КОВИД19. Илјадници други жени, исто така, пријавиле неправилности во нивниот месечен циклус откако примиле вакцина против корона вирус, покажува истражувањето на Универзитетот Илиноис.
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