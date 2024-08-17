DTR S6 Bonus: Human Cloning and Robots

Now that one movement has failed to prove itself worthy, many are going into a state of denial about their favor savior. The accusation that some "heroes" are now either human clones are synthetic robots has started to provide a cushion for many suffering from denial. In this episode, we examine the true implications of creating such facsimiles. Enjoy.





Please consider supporting us on Patreon:

https://patreon.com/user?u=4750986