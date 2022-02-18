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'By 2030 - You will eat ze bugs and be happy and own nossing. Klaus schwab - W.E.F.
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75 views • February 18, 2022
Headhunted food scientist's born from the unelected global leadership world economic forum food department are working feverishly round the clock so our esteemed trained global leaders of our western countries can force mandate you to follow the science of what you eat.
Yum Yum's
Get sharing the yummy bugburgers. Everyone want's a bite!!!!
Yum Yum's
Get sharing the yummy bugburgers. Everyone want's a bite!!!!
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