BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Crypto Week in Review with @CryptoFinally & @GirlGone_Crypto
CryptoFinally
CryptoFinally
17 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
138 views • November 15, 2020
“The toughest challenge I’ve faced in my time in crypto is the perception of what it means to “be in crypto”. I don’t do technical analysis, I’m not a miner or developer & I don’t want to read every whitepaper. I look at the crypto community as a catalyst for growth and adoption of technology. My primary focus is the way the community has been portrayed and perceived from the outside, via social spaces and media. This type of research is new to our community, as anecdotal evidence of cryptocurrency is just beginning to hit the mainstream. New people will enter the space, things will change & we won’t all be mathematicians. Diversification of skill sets matters, especially when looking at something so vast as global adoption.” - Rachel Siegel (CryptoFinally), Cointelegraph Magazine

6 Questions for Rachel Siegel of Crypto Finally:
https://magazine.cointelegraph.com/2020/02/28/6-questions-rachel-siegel-crypto-finally/

CryptoFinally Online:
● YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/CryptoFinally
● Twitter: https://twitter.com/CryptoFinally
● Periscope: https://www.pscp.tv/CryptoFinally/
● Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cryptofinally/
● LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@cryptofinally
● Publish0x: https://www.publish0x.com/cryptofinally
● Minds: https://www.minds.com/cryptofinally

Website: https://rachelsiegelnyc.com/
Contact Crypto Finally -- [email protected]

Support ya girl:
Rarible NFT Digital Art: https://app.rarible.com/cryptofinally/onsale
OpenSea NFT Digital Art: https://opensea.io/accounts/CryptoFinally
Store: https://www.etsy.com/shop/CryptoFinally
ETH / LINK / USDT / USDC: 0x2646de5603Ec6B257f73D7857659261ff05bCa2D BTC / Bitcoin: 3LHTvBX7wYmLhPfBiypDb8GDGHt5wGFTLV
LTC / Litecoin: MJEyWvP3PPHQjbQhcWGWETgzHpkjnnXdst

Bitcoin in Pop Culture, Portrayals of Emerging Tech Markets - CryptoFinally #Bitcoin in Media Keynote: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=14QS9iU9CQU

Marketing Bitcoin: The Importance of Distribution in #Cryptocurrency:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jtvKFsSm5NI

Still asking yourself what is Bitcoin & what is cryptocurrency? Wondering how to buy Bitcoin? Blockgeeks offers guides on #Blockchain technology. Be sure to check out these resources about Bitcoin for beginners & Blockchain for beginners - What is Blockchain #Technology? A Step by Step Guide for Bitcoin Beginners : https://blockgeeks.com

Looking for up to date Crypto News? Searched everywhere but can’t find Bitcoin news? Wondering where you can get Bitcoin updates and #Cryptocurrency updates? Need to know the Bitcoin price now? Or Bitcoin price predictions for 2020? Try Cointelegraph, with new #BitcoinNews and cryptocurrency news daily. Beginners guides to blockchain, beginners guides to Bitcoin, #Ethereum, #XRP, #ADA, #TRON, #VET, #ETH, other #Altcoins, bitcoin #wallets, #Crypto, cryptocurrency #exchanges and more : https://cointelegraph.com/
Thank you for watching my Bitcoin live streams & cryptocurrency videos, I hope you will subscribe to my crypto channel for updated crypto news, Bitcoin news and more about the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin price & bitcoin analysis. I’m so glad you’re interested in Bitcoin, blockchain & cryptocurrency! I hope I can help answer your questions about earning Bitcoin from home & how to use Bitcoin. Please reach out for more resources on how to earn #Bitcoin & how to buy Bitcoin!
Keywords
bitcoinblockchaincrypto
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Getty Images Seeks Bankruptcy Protection as AI Competition and Debt Mount

Getty Images Seeks Bankruptcy Protection as AI Competition and Debt Mount

Chase Codewell
Tracking data shows Russian diesel en route to New York after Putin-Trump Call, raising questions about sanctions and supply

Tracking data shows Russian diesel en route to New York after Putin-Trump Call, raising questions about sanctions and supply

Lance D Johnson
Investigators Announce Completion of Drone Procurement Embezzlement Case in Ukraine

Investigators Announce Completion of Drone Procurement Embezzlement Case in Ukraine

Chase Codewell
Anthropic&#8217;s $80.7B loss highlights AI industry&#8217;s financial risks ahead of blockbuster IPO

Anthropic’s $80.7B loss highlights AI industry’s financial risks ahead of blockbuster IPO

Ramon Tomey
Truth Social Shares Hit Record Low as User Traffic Declines, Data Shows

Truth Social Shares Hit Record Low as User Traffic Declines, Data Shows

Garrison Vance
Major U.S. Banks Detect Unauthorized AI Agents in Customer Accounts

Major U.S. Banks Detect Unauthorized AI Agents in Customer Accounts

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy