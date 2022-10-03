A Covering for Sin and Deception - The Meaning of the Atonement Ceremony

The Day of Covering is the 5th annual holy observance of God's festival sequence is a day we have given the name "day of atonement".





That name is a somewhat figurative English rendering invented in the 1,500s to try and describe a biblical concept alien to our own culture. A literal interpretation of the Hebrew Yom Kippur is "day of covering".





As a word picture it summons up covering something over with bitumen, pitch or asphalt. The idea being that whatever is underneath is completely and irrevocable covered, forgotten, out of sight.





Today we are going to discuss what is covered over and why. We start with the old testament instructions for this day:





✅ For the high priest - a covering and cleansing ritual he was to perform on behalf of the people for sins they might have committed unknowingly, in ignorance Hebrews 9:7 [Leviticus 4]. This ceremony includes a goat called the azazel.





✅ For the average person - a day of fasting and humbling ourselves before God.





Watch the video to find out more about the atonement ceremony found in Leviticus 16 and its relationship to Revelation 20.





