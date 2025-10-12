12/10/25 TRUMP: OP VZ TANKER! R_tcliffe/CIA/Gen. Alkala, Lindell/MN/BHO-Care Trillions Ins. Fraud?!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
12/10/25 As Sec Navy Phelan, orders seizure of VZ oil tanker, the question isn't only what but who was on board! Ratcliffe/Grinnell compromised.... Lindell to announce MN Gov. campaign tomorrow as the "Somali Fraud" schemes are only the tip of the 10's of billions in Insurance Fraud $ laundering through Obamacare. And Much More! Stay Focused, America! Take up your two swords of Christ! We ARE FREE!
PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.
President Trump’s Social Media:
TAKE ACTION!
Senate: 202-224-3121
House: 202-225-3121
Johnson: 202-225-2777
Precinct Strategy: Take Action!
https://www.precinctstrategy.com/
Dallas Primary: Ballot Counters Needed! https://dallasgop.org/handcount/
Patrick Byrne: Another VZ General Flips & More:
https://banned.video/watch?id=6938afa11787be12a3036120
https://banned.video/watch?id=6938c07f1787be12a306d97b
Impeach Judge Boasberg: Action! https://www.article3project.org/take-action
NDAA Summary by Conservative Treehouse:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2025/12/08/house-releases-text-of-2026-national-defense-authorization-act-ndaa-codifying-15-trump-executive-orders/
Trump Speaks on Economic Recovery in Poconos, PA:
https://rumble.com/v72rp6s-live-president-trump-to-deliver-remarks-in-mount-pocono-pa-12925.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a
George Webb on the "house slipper" reactionist dangerous attacks on Candace Owens:
https://georgewebb.substack.com/p/is-candace-a-fcking-cnt?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=674856&post_id=181234080&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=jkgsn&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email
Solari Report posts an App that shows where you can use cash!
Support “yes-to-cash” companies! No to Fed Ex, they no longer take cash!
WhoTakesCash.com
Go here for more links: https://rumble.com/v72v8om-121025.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a
Trumping Migraines! C60 Evo Holiday Sales!
https://rumble.com/v720jvo-112025.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a
Join the Pray 4 America Movement:
Sec. Scott Turner: Call to Pray 4 America!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qFx2FVPwy34
Listen to “The Blessing” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4
You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!
YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products
to supporters on Ko-fi & Give Send Go
https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv
https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv
For ALL Viewers, 10% discount:
LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV
CODE: YAFTV
To Support You Are Free TV:
https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv
https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv
(Supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount code)
PayPal: [email protected]
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:
https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv
https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content
https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv
https://franksocial.com/profile/201326
https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv
https://www.youtube.com/@wearefreetv2330
https://www.youtube.com/@youarefreetv2899
https://www.youtube.com/@wearefreetv6852
Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!
We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!
Prayer Wave !!
WE ARE FREE !!