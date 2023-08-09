Create New Account
There Will Be Another Pandemic - William Makis MD
Doctor William Makis MD says there will be another pandemic because of all of the other mRNA vaccines that they need to roll out. "Less than 6% of Canadians are still taking mRNA...yet mRNA factories are pumping out 100s of millions of vaccines no one wants."

