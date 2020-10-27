A must read

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21 views • October 27, 2020
World Leaders Planning New Lock downs – “World Debt Reset Program” includes Universal Basic Income and Vaccination
(Natural News) World leaders are preparing for a second and third wave of covid-19 cases and are fine-tuning their lock down strategies which will be implemented late in 2020 and into 2021. Their planning involves the development of a new world economy, one that introduces medical fascism as a permanent way of life.
A Canadian whistle blower came forward with the plans. The whistle-blower is on the Liberal Party of Canada’s Strategic Planning Committee, which operates under the direction of Canada’s Office of the Prime Minister (PMO).
Jesus is the way the truth and the life
No one gets to the father but by him
accept Jesus into you're heart today
lot's of love and god bless
Melissa A Truther is protected by statues of fair use's and entertainment without breaking communication and reserved rights .Melissa A Truther is protected by statues of the Fair use act*
I do not own rights to any of the music in this video
(Natural News) World leaders are preparing for a second and third wave of covid-19 cases and are fine-tuning their lock down strategies which will be implemented late in 2020 and into 2021. Their planning involves the development of a new world economy, one that introduces medical fascism as a permanent way of life.
A Canadian whistle blower came forward with the plans. The whistle-blower is on the Liberal Party of Canada’s Strategic Planning Committee, which operates under the direction of Canada’s Office of the Prime Minister (PMO).
Jesus is the way the truth and the life
No one gets to the father but by him
accept Jesus into you're heart today
lot's of love and god bless
Melissa A Truther is protected by statues of fair use's and entertainment without breaking communication and reserved rights .Melissa A Truther is protected by statues of the Fair use act*
I do not own rights to any of the music in this video
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