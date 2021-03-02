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Dr Jack Stockwell - 2-3-21 The Nature of Disease and Resonance with Covid
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224 views • February 27, 2021
Dr. Jack Stockwell has a live show on 1640AM Wednesday mornings on KTALK from Salt Lake City. He discusses the intersection of human health and politics.
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