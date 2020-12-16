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✴Uitnodiging aan iedereen.in deze Bizarre tijd - Frank Ruesink 16-12-2020
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6 views • December 16, 2020
✴Uitnodiging aan iedereen.in deze Bizarre tijd - Frank Ruesink 16-12-2020
Den haag Protest Donderdag 17_12_20
Credits ,, Donna van der Horst,,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHenXVQHC5O5bv7E__ZfdQg
QUOTE ,, Government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the Earth. Abraham Lincoln
Den haag Protest Donderdag 17_12_20
Credits ,, Donna van der Horst,,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHenXVQHC5O5bv7E__ZfdQg
QUOTE ,, Government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the Earth. Abraham Lincoln
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