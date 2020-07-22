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MOSES AND THE BURNING BUSH - JORDAN MAXWELL (VIDEO)
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39 views • July 22, 2020
MOSES AND THE BURNING BUSH - JORDAN MAXWELL (VIDEO)
JORDAN MAXWELL continues as a preeminent researcher and independent scholar in the field of occult / religious philosophy. His interest in these subjects began as far back as 1959. He served for three-and-a-half years as the Religion Editor of Truth Seeker Magazine, America’s oldest Freethought Journal (since 1873). His work exploring the hidden foundations of Western religions and secret societies creates enthusiastic responses from audiences around the world.
He has conducted dozens of intensive seminars; hosted his own radio talk shows; guested on more than 600 radio shows; and written, produced and appeared in numerous television shows and documentaries. His work on the subject of secret societies, both ancient and modern, and their symbols, has fascinated audiences around the world for decades.
Considering the rapidly moving events of today, and the very real part hidden religious agendas play in our modern war-torn world, he feels these controversial subjects are not only interesting to explore, but too important to ignore! His extraordinary presentations includes documents and photographs seldom seen elsewhere.
Jordan’s areas of interest include:
* Astro-Theology
* Sexual Symbolism in World Religions
* Foundations of Modern-Day Religion
* Secret Societies and Toxic Religion
* World Mysteries: Ancient and Modern
* Ancient Symbols and Occult Emblems
* Ancient Sciences and Technology
* Hidden Bible Teachings and Mysteries
* The Sun in the History of Politics and Religion
* The Story Your Church Doesn’t Want You to Know
* Secret Societies and Their Influence on World Events
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[All Social] https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[LBRY.TV] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Jordan Maxwell on Jordan Maxwell Show
https://jordanmaxwellshow.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
JORDAN MAXWELL continues as a preeminent researcher and independent scholar in the field of occult / religious philosophy. His interest in these subjects began as far back as 1959. He served for three-and-a-half years as the Religion Editor of Truth Seeker Magazine, America’s oldest Freethought Journal (since 1873). His work exploring the hidden foundations of Western religions and secret societies creates enthusiastic responses from audiences around the world.
He has conducted dozens of intensive seminars; hosted his own radio talk shows; guested on more than 600 radio shows; and written, produced and appeared in numerous television shows and documentaries. His work on the subject of secret societies, both ancient and modern, and their symbols, has fascinated audiences around the world for decades.
Considering the rapidly moving events of today, and the very real part hidden religious agendas play in our modern war-torn world, he feels these controversial subjects are not only interesting to explore, but too important to ignore! His extraordinary presentations includes documents and photographs seldom seen elsewhere.
Jordan’s areas of interest include:
* Astro-Theology
* Sexual Symbolism in World Religions
* Foundations of Modern-Day Religion
* Secret Societies and Toxic Religion
* World Mysteries: Ancient and Modern
* Ancient Symbols and Occult Emblems
* Ancient Sciences and Technology
* Hidden Bible Teachings and Mysteries
* The Sun in the History of Politics and Religion
* The Story Your Church Doesn’t Want You to Know
* Secret Societies and Their Influence on World Events
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[All Social] https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[LBRY.TV] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Jordan Maxwell on Jordan Maxwell Show
https://jordanmaxwellshow.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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