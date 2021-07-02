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The Blue Death - from Johns Hopkins School of Public Health -Wicked Game!
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252 views • July 02, 2021
Another brilliant John Cullen Video pointing out the obvious!
YouTube Link:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=606rwO6jQHo
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/JohnEHoover/videos
A Dear John letter! Dear John, I want to thank you for your clarity and professionalism in the presentations you give! Though I have not first asked your permission, it is for the public good and consideration that I am saving and sharing your videos on various channels, but always with reference back to you and you YouTube channel! Since you never know when YT will delete your entire channel, I am making this a priority to share your work around the net! This is the least I can do to help others to consider and think of angles perhaps they have not considered to date! I rely upon the expert advice of similar professionals as you, even though following “The Science” can be wrong when it is bought and paid for by the elite to propagate their narrative! An ability to discern with clarity is what I find in your presentation, so rarely found in the media hype and gagging of narratives that don’t fit the agenda! My conclusions have led me to understand that religion and government are the world problems, the religion of Pharma (Pharmekia – a witches brew) and the collusion of those in power, in fact, they are Kabbalistic religious Oligarchs with their Black stone Kabbalah Worship which I have studied! The Prophets of the ages have warned consistently of this. This is the world problem, not just vaccines, but life support systems they want to undermine. They want to poison the food, water, and air and make people sick, then feed the world with Pharma so people think they will get better, while the Oligarchs profit all the time! They undermine health and people are at risk from such practice! This is an attempt to undermine human existence by destroying the health of the people! Why else does the WHO Logo have the Baphomet needle and snake with the world grid as a background and laurel representing crops! This is it, it is an extinction event in progress! It's all Satanic! The Hidden hand, Deep State, Swamp, Illuminati, Freemasons. Do you want to know more? There is so much! Thank you John, I appreciate your work so much!
YouTube Link:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=606rwO6jQHo
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/JohnEHoover/videos
A Dear John letter! Dear John, I want to thank you for your clarity and professionalism in the presentations you give! Though I have not first asked your permission, it is for the public good and consideration that I am saving and sharing your videos on various channels, but always with reference back to you and you YouTube channel! Since you never know when YT will delete your entire channel, I am making this a priority to share your work around the net! This is the least I can do to help others to consider and think of angles perhaps they have not considered to date! I rely upon the expert advice of similar professionals as you, even though following “The Science” can be wrong when it is bought and paid for by the elite to propagate their narrative! An ability to discern with clarity is what I find in your presentation, so rarely found in the media hype and gagging of narratives that don’t fit the agenda! My conclusions have led me to understand that religion and government are the world problems, the religion of Pharma (Pharmekia – a witches brew) and the collusion of those in power, in fact, they are Kabbalistic religious Oligarchs with their Black stone Kabbalah Worship which I have studied! The Prophets of the ages have warned consistently of this. This is the world problem, not just vaccines, but life support systems they want to undermine. They want to poison the food, water, and air and make people sick, then feed the world with Pharma so people think they will get better, while the Oligarchs profit all the time! They undermine health and people are at risk from such practice! This is an attempt to undermine human existence by destroying the health of the people! Why else does the WHO Logo have the Baphomet needle and snake with the world grid as a background and laurel representing crops! This is it, it is an extinction event in progress! It's all Satanic! The Hidden hand, Deep State, Swamp, Illuminati, Freemasons. Do you want to know more? There is so much! Thank you John, I appreciate your work so much!
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